ENG vs AUS: Australia’s 14-match victory streak came to an end as England’s stand-in captain, Harry Brook, led by example, helping his team secure a rain-affected DLS victory over Australia on Tuesday, keeping the five-match series alive with two games left to play. The hosts bounced back with a 46-run win under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method after a thrilling contest that was interrupted by rain in the second innings.

Australia’s Steady Start And Strong Finish

Australia, seeking their 15th consecutive win in the format, made the most of tricky conditions early on. After a cautious start due to the overcast skies and a sticky pitch, they posted a competitive 304 in their 50 overs. Steve Smith played a patient knock of 60, providing a solid platform. However, it was Alex Carey’s unbeaten 77 and Aaron Hardie’s quick-fire 44 off 26 balls in the final overs that propelled Australia to their strong total.

Smith’s innings was ended by a brilliant catch from Brydon Carse off Jofra Archer’s bowling. The tourists found themselves at 172-5 after 35 overs. Although Glenn Maxwell threatened with a quick 30, Australia were held back by some key wickets. Nevertheless, Carey’s composed innings, coupled with a late acceleration, ensured that Australia set England a challenging target, despite the absence of in-form opener Travis Head and spinner Adam Zampa due to injury.

England’s Resilient Chase

England’s response to Australia’s total got off to a shaky start. Mitchell Starc removed both openers in the same over, leaving the hosts in trouble at 11-2. However, Harry Brook, stepping in as captain, anchored the innings with a masterful century. His 110-run effort was crucial in keeping England on track as he built a strong 156-run partnership with Will Jacks, who contributed 84.

Jacks’ dismissal brought Liam Livingstone to the crease, and his explosive knock of 33 not out off just 19 balls pushed England well ahead of the required DLS rate. By the time the rain arrived, England were 254-4, needing 51 more runs from 74 balls to win. The DLS calculation revised England’s target to 209 from 37.4 overs, handing them a comfortable 46-run victory.

Brook’s captaincy shone through, as he not only contributed with the bat but also marshaled his bowlers effectively to restrict Australia’s charge in the middle overs. The absence of Australia’s key spinner Adam Zampa was evident, as England’s batsmen took advantage of the lack of control in the middle overs.

England Keeps The Series Alive

With England now back in the series after two previous losses, the focus shifts to the fourth ODI at Lord’s on Friday. Brook’s century and leadership have revitalized the hosts, and they will head into the next game with renewed confidence. Meanwhile, Australia will look to regain their momentum and secure the series victory in the remaining matches. The stage is set for another exciting contest as the series continues, with England fighting to stay alive.