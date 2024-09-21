ENG VS AUS Free Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The England vs Australia 2nd ODI Match Live In India?

The England cricket team will lock horns with Australia in the second ODI of the five-match bilateral series at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday, 21st September. The guests are leading the series by 1-0 after clinching a seven-wicket victory in the opening match.

Australian opener Travis Head starred with the bat as he smashed an unbeaten 154 runs, steering his team to achieve a total of 316 runs in Nottingham on Thursday. Marnus Labuschagne also hammered 77 not out in just 61 balls. Previously, for England, Ben Duckett played an innings of 95 and gave his team a solid start. Will Jacks followed up with gritty 62 runs.

England Vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details:

When will the England vs Australia 2nd ODI be held?

ENG vs AUS 2nd ODI will be held on September 21 (Friday).

Where will the England vs Australia 2nd ODI take place?

ENG vs AUS 2nd ODI will take place at the Headingley, Leeds.

What time will the England vs Australia 2nd ODI start?

ENG vs AUS 2nd ODI will start at 3:30 PM (IST).

Where to watch the live telecast of the England vs Australia 2nd ODI?

ENG vs AUS 2nd ODI will be aired live on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the England vs Australia 2nd ODI?

ENG vs AUS 2nd ODI will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites.

Squads:

England ODI squad: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Harry Brook (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood, Jordan Cox, John Turner, Olly Stone.

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Steven Smith, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Josh Inglis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cooper Connolly.