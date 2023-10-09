ENG vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s England vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 7 in Dharmashala, 10:30 PM IST, October 10

In the ODI World Cup 2023, the defending champions, England, are set to clash with Bangladesh in their second match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. The Jos Buttler-led England team began their title defense with a disappointing nine-wicket loss in a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Adding to their woes, England will once again be missing their star all-rounder, Ben Stokes, due to a lingering hip issue. Meanwhile, Bangladesh kicked off their campaign with a six-wicket victory over Afghanistan in Dharamsala. Led by Shakib Al Hasan, the Bangladeshi side aims to maintain their winning streak as they face off against the reigning champions. Cricket fans can anticipate an exciting match-up between these two talented teams.

England vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 7 Details

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Date & Time: October 10, 10:30 pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

England vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 7 Predicted 11

England Probable XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler (c and wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Bangladesh Probable XI: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

England vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 7 Squads

England Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson, David Willey, Reece Topley

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Saki