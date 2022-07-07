Experimentation will go out of the window as India will get down to finalising their best eleven for the World Cup during the three-match T20 series against an ultra-aggressive England, beginning in Southampton on Thursday (July 7). Skipper Rohit Sharma, who missed the fifth Test in Birmingham after contracting COVID-19, will be travelling to the port city on Wednesday and is expected to feature in the series-opener.

Test players including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant will join the T20 squad from the second game onwards. Their absence would give fringe players like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson one more game to make a statement though they seem to have fallen in the pecking order in India’s list of probables for the World Cup in Australia.

A niggle meant Gaikwad could not open alongside Ishan Kishan in the two games in Ireland and if Rohit is back, he will have to warm the bench once again. Kishan has done reasonably well in the chances that he has got and he will look to strengthen his position in the team as a reserve opener with a substantial knock against the mighty England.

With Kohli expected to be back at number three from game two, Deepak Hooda will be aiming for another match-winning effort to keep himself in the mix. With a century and 47 not out against Ireland, Hooda has certainly made it tougher for the team management to keep him out of the eleven.

The uncapped duo of Rahul Tripathi and Arshdeep Singh have not been included for second and third T20 and it is unlikely they will get a look in on Thursday. Suryakumar Yadav, who made a comeback from injury against Ireland, could not get going in the games in Malahide and will be backing himself to get back to his innovative best. He and Hooda were amongst the runs in the warm-up against Derbyshire last week.

In the bowling department, pacer Umran Malik will be brimming with confidence after defending 17 runs in the last over of a high-scoring second T20 against Ireland.

Match Details

England vs India, 1st T20

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

Date & Time: July 7 at 1030 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Six Network and SonyLiv website and app

ENG vs IND Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batters: Jason Roy, Deepak Hooda, Liam Livingstone, Ishan Kishan

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Chris Jordan

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-Captain: Sanju Samson

ENG vs IND Probable Playing XI

England: Jason Roy, Phillip Salt, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Reece Topley

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar