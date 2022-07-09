ENG vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips: England vs India 2nd T20

Last week, India were in Edgbaston, with a 2-1 lead from the Test series last year and aiming to convert into 3-1 to clinch the Pataudi Trophy for the first time since 2007. But their second innings batting meltdown and England's new, attacking approach with the bat meant the visitors lost by seven wickets and missed out on a chance to win the series. Now, a week later, India are back at Edgbaston, this time with a chance to seal the T20I series against England on Saturday. With players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja set to join the T20I side from Edgbaston, except for a plethora of changes to happen for India's eleven in the second T20I.

From bowling fast to scoring big and crediting those behind the scenes.



as @hardikpandya7 chats with @ishankishan51 after #TeamIndia's win in the first #ENGvIND T20I. - By @Moulinparikh



Full interview https://t.co/1wJyFRDJqL pic.twitter.com/kIbTSD8mpB — BCCI (@BCCI) July 8, 2022

Match Details

England vs India, 2nd T20

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Date & Time: July 9 at 7 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Six Network and SonyLiv website and app

ENG vs IND Dream 11 Prediction

Keeper – Jos Buttler (C)

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Roy, Deepak Hooda

All-rounders – Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya, Sam Curran

Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal (VC), Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Jordan

ENG vs IND Probable Playing XI

England: Jos Buttler (C), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Full Squads

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson, David Willey, Philip Salt, Richard Gleeson

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik