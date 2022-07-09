ENG vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips: England vs India 2nd T20
Last week, India were in Edgbaston, with a 2-1 lead from the Test series last year and aiming to convert into 3-1 to clinch the Pataudi Trophy for the first time since 2007. But their second innings batting meltdown and England's new, attacking approach with the bat meant the visitors lost by seven wickets and missed out on a chance to win the series. Now, a week later, India are back at Edgbaston, this time with a chance to seal the T20I series against England on Saturday. With players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja set to join the T20I side from Edgbaston, except for a plethora of changes to happen for India's eleven in the second T20I.
Match Details
England vs India, 2nd T20
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
Date & Time: July 9 at 7 PM IST
Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Six Network and SonyLiv website and app
ENG vs IND Dream 11 Prediction
Keeper – Jos Buttler (C)
Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Roy, Deepak Hooda
All-rounders – Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya, Sam Curran
Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal (VC), Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Jordan
ENG vs IND Probable Playing XI
England: Jos Buttler (C), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Full Squads
England Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson, David Willey, Philip Salt, Richard Gleeson
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik
