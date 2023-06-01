topStoriesenglish2616288
ENGLAND VS IRELAND 2023

ENG Vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ENG Vs IRE Only Test in Lord’s, London, 330PM IST, June 1 to 5

England vs Ireland Dream11 Team Prediction England vs Ireland Only Test Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ENG vs IRE, England Dream11 Team Player List, Ireland Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 11:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau

England captain Ben Stokes eased concerns about his ability to bowl in the upcoming Ashes series because of long-standing knee issues and said Wednesday he is planning to play every Test this summer. “Unless I can’t walk, I’ll be on the field,” Stokes said with a smile the day before England begins its one-off test against Ireland, which serves as a warmup for the five-match Ashes series against Australia.

After having knee issues during the tour of New Zealand in February, Stokes played only twice for Chennai Super Kings in the recently-finished Indian Premier League 2023, sending down just one over for 18 runs. However, the 31-year-old Stokes said his knee is much better than it was in New Zealand and he will take his place in the England team as an allrounder against Ireland at Lord’s and then Australia.

“What I have done is I have got myself in a position where I’m not able to look back and regret or say I’ve not given myself the best opportunity to play a full role with the ball this summer,” Stokes said. “I’ve worked incredibly hard with the medical team in Chennai, liaising with the ECB guys. I have got myself into a place where I feel like back at 2019, 2020 space in terms of my own body and fitness and everything like that.”

England has already named its team for the Ireland test, with seamer Josh Tongue making his debut while fast bowlers James Anderson and Ollie Robinson are rested. Ireland has lost all six of its matches since gaining test status in 2017. That includes a defeat against England at Lord’s in 2019.

Captain Andrew Balbirnie has said beating England would be “the biggest moment in Irish cricket history.”

England vs Ireland Only Test Details

Venue: Lord’s, London

Date & Time: June 1 to 5, 330pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv website and app.

England vs Ireland Only Test Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow

Batters: Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope

All-rounders: Andy McBrine, Ben Stokes

Bowlers: Mark Adair, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach

Captain: Joe Root

Vice-captain: Stuart Broad

ENG vs IRE Only Test Predicted 11

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Josh Tongue, Matt Potts

Ireland: James McCollum, PJ Moor, Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Craig Young

