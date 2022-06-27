WATCH: Joe Root's magical reverse sweep over third-man vs Neil Wagner

Joe Root pulled off an absolute ridiculous reverse sweep on Day 4 of the third Test match between England and New Zealand on Sunday (June 26). Root's reverse sweep shot which got him six runs off the Kiwis pacer Neil Wagner took the social media by surprise. It was a risky shot in the 22nd over of the innings when Root switched his position and smacked Wagner for a six over third man. The former England skipper gave a sheepish smile to the New Zealand bowler right after his astonishing shot that got the crowd on their feet.

Notably, the shocking thing was not the reverse sweep, but it was Joe Root who played a high-risk shot and with such brilliance that the ball travelled all the way for a maximum. Coming in to bat at no. 4, Root pulled off a 70-run stand for the third wicket along side Ollie Pope.

England were 94/2 to be specific at that moment when Root pulled off a magical shot from his book. The former skipper was batting on 16 off 35 in the last delivery of the 22nd over when he took Wagner over third man for a six.

Checkout the video of Root's magical reverse-sweep shot below...

Coming to the match, after losing Alex Lees (9) and Zac Crawley (25), Joe Root and Ollie Pope held the innings for England in their chase of 296 runs against New Zealand. Earlier, New Zealand finished 326 in their second innings with the help of skipper Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Tom Blundell and Daryl Mitchell. England now need 113 runs in 93 overs to win the third and final test of the series against New Zealand. England are already the winners of series as they won both the Test matches before against the Kiwis.