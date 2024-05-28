ENG vs PAK 3rd T20I Live Streaming For Free: When, Where and How To Watch England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

Anticipation builds as England and Pakistan gear up for their third encounter in the four-match T20I series at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Tuesday (May 28). The first match was canceled due to adverse weather, but England dominated the second, securing a 23-run victory. Both teams view this match as crucial for fine-tuning their strategies ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, set to captivate audiences in the USA and the West Indies.

Sophia Gardens has hosted 10 T20I matches, with a trend favoring teams bowling first, which have won seven times compared to three wins for teams batting first. The average first innings score is 145, while the second innings average is 138. Notable records at this venue include the highest total of 207/3 by South Africa against England and the lowest total of 89 by Pakistan against England. The highest successful chase is 175/3 by England against Pakistan, and the lowest score defended is 182/5 by England against Australia.

The pitch at Sophia Gardens offers lively pace and bounce initially, benefiting fast bowlers. As the match progresses, the pitch becomes more batting-friendly, although spinners gain some advantage in the second innings as it dries out. Teams frequently opt to bat first upon winning the toss due to these conditions.

Tuesday’s weather forecast for Cardiff poses a challenge, with a 90% chance of rain, temperatures around 17°C, high humidity at 89%, and winds reaching up to 26 kmph. These conditions could disrupt play and create a damp, clammy atmosphere, potentially impacting the match dynamics significantly.

Here are all the live-streaming details of the 3rd T20I match between England and Pakistan:



When is the 3rd T20I match between England and Pakistan?- Date

The 3rd T20I match between England and Pakistan will be played on Tuesday, May 28.



When will the 3rd T20I match between England and Pakistan?

The 3rd T20I match between England and Pakistan will begin at 5:30 pm IST.



Where is the 3rd T20I match between England and Pakistan?

The 3rd T20I match between England and Pakistan will be played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.



Where to watch the live broadcast of the 3rd T20I match between England and Pakistan?

The 3rd T20I match between England and Pakistan will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network.



How to watch the live-streaming of the 3rd T20I match between England and Pakistan?

The 3rd T20I match between England and Pakistan can be live-streamed on FanCode and SonyLiv app and website.



England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Full Squad

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi, Irfan Khan, Usman Khan

England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Tom Hartley