England all-rounder Ben Stokes announced on Monday (July 18) that he will retire from ODI cricket after Tuesday’s match against South Africa at his home ground, Riverside Ground, in Durham. Stokes made his ODI debut against Ireland in 2011 and has scored 2919 runs in 104 ODIs, including three centuries, and picked 74 wickets. He captained the ODI side during last summer’s 3-0 series victory against Pakistan when first-choice members were unavailable due to COVID-19 outbreak.

“I will play my last game for England in ODI cricket on Tuesday in Durham. I have decided to retire from this format. This has been an incredibly tough decision to make. I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had an incredible journey on the way. As hard as a decision as this was to come to, it`s not as hard dealing with the fact I can’t give my teammates 100% of myself in this format anymore. The England shirt deserves nothing less from anyone who wears it,” said Stokes in an official statement by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

11 years and countless ODI memories



Thank you, @benstokes38 pic.twitter.com/TroqvkZwsw — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 18, 2022

Stokes will be remembered for his Player-of-the-Match performance in the 2019 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final at Lord’s, where he slammed an unbeaten 84 to send the match into a Super Over as England claimed their first ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup title on home soil in the most thrilling of circumstances.

Stokes cited the workload of playing three formats in international cricket and giving a youngster a chance to make a place for himself as reasons behind retiring from ODIs. “Three formats are just unsustainable for me now. Not only do I feel that my body is letting me down because of the schedule and what is expected of us, but I also feel that I am taking the place of another player who can give Jos and the rest of the team their all.”

Match Details

When will the England vs South Africa 1st ODI match be played?

The England vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be played on Tuesday (July 19).

Where will the England vs South Africa 1st ODI match be played?

The England vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be played at the Riverside ground, Chester-le-Street.

What time will the England vs South Africa 1st ODI match start?

The England vs South Africa 1st ODI match will start at 5.30 PM IST.

How can I watch the England vs South Africa 1st ODI match?

The England vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be available for telecast on Sony Six Network.

How can I follow the live streaming of the England vs South Africa 1st ODI match?

The England vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be streamed live on SonyLiv website and app.