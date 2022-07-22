After a big defeat in the 1st ODI, Jos Buttler's England will be looking to make amends and come back in the the three-match series with a win in the 2nd game that is set to take place at Old Trafford ground in Manchester on July 22 (Friday). South Africa beat England by 62 runs to take 1-0 lead in the series. Buttler, England's new white-ball captain, is facing the heat. He has already lost the T20 and ODI series to India and if SA wins today, it will be third straight loss for him. He would certainly not want this to happen.

Powered by Rassie van der Dussen's smashing ton, SA put up 333 for five at the end of 50 overs before they bowled out England for 271. England's top 3 aside, no one stood up, as even a retiring Ben Stokes scored just 5 in his last ODI. Joe Root was the top-scorer with 86 off 77 balls that included 5 fours and 2 sixes.

Anrich Nortje was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with a spell of 4/53. Important to note that SA all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo has been ruled out of the remaining matches due to concussion.

#Proteas all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo has been ruled out for the remainder ODI series against England due to concussion_#ENGvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/VRJqZF0Ptd — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 21, 2022

Here’s all you need to know regarding the second ODI between England and South Africa:

When will the England vs South Africa 2nd ODI be played?

The England vs South Africa 2nd ODI will be played on 22 July 2022 (Friday).

Where will the England vs South Africa 2nd ODI be played?

The England vs South Africa 2nd ODI will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

What time will the England vs South Africa 2nd ODI start?

The England vs South Africa 2nd ODI will begin at 5.30 pm IST, with the toss at 5 pm IST.

How can I watch the England vs South Africa 2nd ODI LIVE?

The England vs South Africa 2nd ODI will be LIVE on Sony Sports Network. It can be streamed on the SonyLIV app.