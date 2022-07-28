England displayed an all-round show in the 1st T20 to beat South Africa by 41 runs and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series on Wednesday (July 28). There is no time to reflect on things for Proteas as they need to pull up their socks and level the series in the 2nd T20 today at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. Their biggest worry remains Jonny Bairstow who smashed 90 in just 53 balls that included 3 fours and 8 sixes. SA bowlers need to step and ensure England batting do not fire again. All eyes will be on Tristan Stubbs as well. The MI batter 72 off just 28 balls only and would be a interesting to see how the Proteas youngsters goes in this game.

Ahead of today’s 2nd ENG vs SA T20I match, here is all you need to know:

What date will the England vs South Africa 2022, 2nd T20I be played?

Records tumble as England take a 1-0 lead in the T20I series against South Africa #ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/co3Ay7JCJr— ICC (@ICC) July 27, 2022

The second T20I match between England and South Africa will take place on July 28, Thursday.

Where will the England vs South Africa 2022, 2nd T20I be played?

The second T20I match between England and South Africa will be played at the Sophia Gardens, in Cardiff.

What time will the England vs South Africa 2022, 2nd T20I begin?

The second T20I match between England and South Africa will begin at 11:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) second T20I match?

England vs South Africa second T20I match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the England vs South Africa 2022, 2nd T20I live streaming?

England vs South Africa second T20I match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) Possible XIs

England Predicted XI: Jos Buttler (captain), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson

South Africa Predicted XI: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Heinrich Klaasen, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi