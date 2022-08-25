England's Test bowler James Anderson has added one more record. When he took field for the 2nd Test vs South Africa at Old Trafford in Manchester. The pace bowling legend wrote history by becoming the first cricketer in the history of Test cricket to play 100 matches at home. Not to forget, a total of 72 cricketers have played over 100 Tests. However, none of them have appeared in more than 100 Tests at home. Anderson is the first cricketer to do so and behind him is the Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who has 94 appearances in India from 200 Test matches.



England teammate Stuart Broad is fourth on the list with 91 appearances while former teammate Alastair Cook is fifth with 89 Tests at home. Overall, Anderson comes behind Tendulkar with 174 Test appearances. Cook and Broad are the only other England players with more than 150 Tests under their belt.

The first cricketer ever to play 100 Tests on home soil _ @Jimmy9 | #EnglandCricket pic.twitter.com/SaAipgRxeD — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 25, 2022

The veteran started his 100th Test at home on a fine note, dismissing South Africa opener Sarel Erwee caught behind in the fifth over. The fast bowler has incidentally never taken a five-wicket haul at Old Trafford in Manchester, the venue for the second Test of the three-match series that is a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023.

Anderson gave a brilliant start to England with the ball in hand in the 2nd Test. South Africa captain Dean Elgar had won the toss ad opted to bat first but his decision backfired as Anderson dimissed SA opener Sarel Erwee for just 3 runs off 12 balls. After that Stuart Broad and Ben Stokestook over and demolished the SA batting lineup with. Anderson returned to pick two more wickets and at the time of the writing of this article, South Africa had lost seven wickets under score of 100.