ENG vs SA 45th Match T20 World Cup 2024: Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Eng vs SA, St Lucia, 8 PM IST, June 21

T20 World Cup 2024: England (ENG) will take on South Africa (SA) in the fifth match of the Super Eights in the T20 World Cup 2024. The game will be held at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia, West Indies, on June 21 at 8:00 PM IST.

Defending champions England showed their true form in their recent Super 8 match against West Indies, chasing down 181 runs in just 17.3 overs, thanks to Phil Salt's impressive 87* off 47 balls. Jonny Bairstow also found his form with good performances against Scotland and West Indies. England, led by Jos Buttler, will face South Africa in their second Super Eights match on Friday, June 21.

The match between England and South Africa is expected to be a tight contest, with the winner likely securing a spot in the semi-finals. South Africa has won all five matches so far in this tournament, and England is coming off three consecutive wins. In their last T20 World Cup meeting on November 6, 2021, in Sharjah, South Africa defeated England by a close margin of 10 runs.

England vs South Africa T20: Match Details

Match: ENG vs SA, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, 45th Match

Date: June 21, 2024 (Friday)

Time: 08:00 P.M. IST / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

ENG vs SA T20 WC Match: Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keepers: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock

Batters: Phil Salt (VC), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen

All-rounders: Moeen Ali (C), Marco Jansen, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

ENG vs SA T20 WC: Head To Head Record

South Africa has an upper hand if we talk about the T20 WC head to head contests. They have met six times in the T20 World Cup, with South Africa winning four of those encounters and England emerging victorious on two occasions.

ENG vs SA T20 WC: Weather Report

No rain is expected, but it will be very hot and humid. St. Lucia has seen lots of runs, with half of the top 10 scores in the tournament coming from this venue.

ENG vs SA T20 WC: Pitch Report

The pitch is high-scoring with a shorter boundary on the right. It offers a good batting surface with some scratch marks. It's a very hard surface with minimal live grass, providing extra but consistent bounce, allowing batters to cut, pull, and drive more effectively.

England vs South Africa 45th T20 WC Match: Full Squad

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Tom Hartley

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ryan Rickelton, Ottneil Baartman, Bjorn Fortuin, Gerald Coetzee