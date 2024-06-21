ENG vs SA 45th Match T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming For Free: When, Where and How To Watch England vs South Africa 45th T20 WC Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

England (ENG) is set to clash with South Africa (SA) in the fifth match of the Super Eights in the T20 World Cup 2024. This match will take place at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia, West Indies, on June 21 at 8:00 PM IST. Defending champions England finally displayed their true potential in their Super 8 fixture against West Indies, where they successfully chased down 181 runs in just 17.3 overs, thanks to a spectacular performance by Phil Salt (87* off 47 balls). Another positive development for England is Jonny Bairstow regaining form with consecutive impressive knocks against Scotland and West Indies. Jos Buttler's side will face South Africa in their second Super 8 fixture on Friday, June 21.

The match will be held at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St. Lucia, and is anticipated to be a high-scoring encounter, played in hot and humid conditions. Historically, England has not performed well against South Africa, but this time might be different as the Proteas have yet to secure a convincing win in the tournament.

The Aiden Markram-led South African side has struggled with batting in New York, which was expected given the challenging pitch conditions at Nassau County. While South Africa's bowling has been consistent throughout their matches, it faltered against the USA, as Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi were hit all over the park by USA's Andries Gous and Harmeet Singh. A sensational penultimate over from Kagiso Rabada saved the match for South Africa, but they will need to improve significantly to progress further in the tournament.

When is the England vs South Africa 45th T20 WC ?- Date

The England vs South Africa 45th T20I will be played on Friday, June 21.

When will the England vs South Africa 45th T20 WC ?

The England vs South Africa 45th T20 WC match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Where is the England vs South Africa 45th T20 WC ?

The England vs South Africa 45th T20I will be played at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

Where to watch the live broadcast of the England vs South Africa T20 WC?

The England vs South Africa 45th T20I WC match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live-streaming of the England vs South Africa 45th T20 WC Match ?

The England vs South Africa 45th T20I can be live-streamed on Disney Hotstar app.

England vs South Africa 45th T20 WC Match Full Squad

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Tom Hartley

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ryan Rickelton, Ottneil Baartman, Bjorn Fortuin, Gerald Coetzee