England's Moeen Ali smashed the fastest fifty in T20I cricket along with Jonny Bairstow continuing his golden summer smashing 90 runs to guide their team home against South Africa in the first T20 of the series on Wednesday (July 27). South Africa would be desperate to make a statement in the 2nd T20I against England taking place at Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground, England on Thursday (July 28).

Jos Buttler's side will be high on confidence after winning the first game by 41 runs in Bristol but will keep their heads up as the David Miller-led South Africa are not to be taken lightly. Moeen Ali is a must pick for this match as the left-handed all-rounder completed his fifty in just 16 balls in the first T20I.

England posted a massive 234 for six in their 20 overs, helped by the small boundaries at the County Ground. South African seamer Lungi Ngidi recorded his career-best figures of 5/39. (ENG vs SA 1st T20: Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow blast hosts to win in first game, WATCH)

South Africa kept up with the rate for most of their reply but could not muster the explosive finish to match England in the final four overs as they ended on 193/8. The highlight was a thrilling 72 from 28 deliveries by 21-year-old Tristan Stubbs, who announced himself on the international stage with the second fastest half-century in T20 matches for South Africa, off 19 balls.

Match Details

England vs South Africa, 2nd T20I

Venue: Sophia Gardens, England

Date & Time: July 28 at 11 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Six Network and SonyLIV website and app

ENG vs SA Dream 11 Prediction 2nd T20I

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock

Batters: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs

All-rounders: Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Captain: Jonny Bairstow

Vice-Captain: Anrich Nortje

ENG vs SA 2nd T20I Probable Playing XI

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson, Reece Topley

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller (c), Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

With reuters input