ENG vs SA 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: Series will be on line in the third ODI between England and South Africa on Sunday (July 24). Both the teams have won one game each. South Africa won the first ODU by 62 runs while Jos Buttler's England bounced back in style to win the second game by a massive 118 runs in a rain-curtailed contest. England's worry remains the form of their top-order batters. Apart from Jonny Bairstow, no other batter is performing for Three Lions. Jason Roy, Philip Salt are struggling at the moment while Joe Root, Moeen Ali and Jos Buttler's bats have been quiet for some time now.

SA too will have to bring their A game on Sunday to win the series. Onus will be on the likes of Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen to deliver the goods with the bat. It is expected to be close contest as both sides will be coming hard at each other on Sunday.

Match details

Date: July 24 (Sunday)

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Time: 3.30 pm IST

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network

LIVE Streaming and Online: SonyLIV APP

ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Moeen Ali

Vice-Captain: Jonny Bairstow

Suggested Playing XI for ENG vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen: Jason Roy, Rassie van der Dussen, Joe Root

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Dwaine Pretorius

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Tabraiz Shamsi

England vs South Africa Possible Starting XI:

England Predicted XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Philip Salt, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

South Africa Predicted XI: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi