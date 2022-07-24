ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ENG vs SA 3rd ODI at Headingley, Leeds, 3.30 PM IST July 24
ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction 3rd ODI, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Update: All you need to know related to 3rd ODI England vs South Africa
Trending Photos
ENG vs SA 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: Series will be on line in the third ODI between England and South Africa on Sunday (July 24). Both the teams have won one game each. South Africa won the first ODU by 62 runs while Jos Buttler's England bounced back in style to win the second game by a massive 118 runs in a rain-curtailed contest. England's worry remains the form of their top-order batters. Apart from Jonny Bairstow, no other batter is performing for Three Lions. Jason Roy, Philip Salt are struggling at the moment while Joe Root, Moeen Ali and Jos Buttler's bats have been quiet for some time now.
SA too will have to bring their A game on Sunday to win the series. Onus will be on the likes of Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen to deliver the goods with the bat. It is expected to be close contest as both sides will be coming hard at each other on Sunday.
England level the series with a thumping 118-run victory _#ENGvSA | https://t.co/NeFiReujt4 pic.twitter.com/4vrFQQ84HZ — ICC (@ICC) July 22, 2022
Match details
Date: July 24 (Sunday)
Venue: Headingley, Leeds
Time: 3.30 pm IST
TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network
LIVE Streaming and Online: SonyLIV APP
ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Moeen Ali
Vice-Captain: Jonny Bairstow
Suggested Playing XI for ENG vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow
Batsmen: Jason Roy, Rassie van der Dussen, Joe Root
All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Dwaine Pretorius
Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Tabraiz Shamsi
England vs South Africa Possible Starting XI:
England Predicted XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Philip Salt, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley
South Africa Predicted XI: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
More Stories