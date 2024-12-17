ENG vs SA: ICC Punish World No.1 Batter Laura Wolvaardt For THIS Reason

South Africa captain, Laura Wolvaardt, the current world No. 1 ODI batter, has been reprimanded by International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the ongoing Test match against England in Bloemfontein.

Wolvaardt was found guilty of violating Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match."

The breach occurred during the 45th over of South Africa’s first innings on Monday, when Wolvaardt expressed frustration after being adjudged LBW by the on-field umpires.

As a result of the offence, one demerit point has been added to Wolvaardt’s disciplinary record. This was her first offence in a 24-month period.

The charge was levied by on-field umpires Lauren Agenbag and Kerrin Klaaste, with support from third umpire Bongani Jele and fourth umpire Siphelele Gasa.

Wolvaardt admitted to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, which was issued by Shandrè Fritz, a member of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees. So there was no need for a formal hearing.

Notably, Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.