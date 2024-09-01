Joe Root Becomes Part Of Elite List Of Players With 50 International Tons Or More Like Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar

England's star midde-order batter Joe Root surpassed legendary Alastair Cook to register the most centuries by an English batter in the longest format, as he scored his 34th century in Tests against Sri Lanka on Saturday. This was his second ton in last two Tests he has played for England getting him close to the century record of great Sachin Tendulkar. The Lord's crowd erupted in applause as Root, England's batting maestro, surpassed Alastair Cook's record, becoming England's top century-maker in Test cricket. Root, after his century, embraced his father in an emotional moment.

Root, known for his calm and composed demeanour at the crease, demonstrated once again why he is considered one of the modern greats. Surpassing Alastair Cook, a player he has often spoken of with great admiration, is a testament to Root's enduring commitment to his craft.

As Root walked off the field, the ovation from the crowd was deafening, but it was the sight of him embracing his father that truly touched hearts. In a gesture that spoke volumes, Root wrapped his arms around his father.

Root's 50th century is not just a personal achievement; it is a milestone that underscores his place in cricket history. His name now sits at the top of England's century-makers. Root reached this new height in Test cricket during the second Test against Sri Lanka at the iconic Lord's Stadium. Root scored 103 runs in just 121 balls, with 10 boundaries. His runs came at a strike rate of 85.12.

With his 34th Test century, Root has now surpassed Cook's tally of 33 centuries and is now the most successful England batter in terms of centuries. (Can Joe Root Break Sachin Tendulkar's Record Of Most Test Runs?)

Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar has scored 100 international tons, the most by any player. Only eight players have 50 international centuries or more now apart from Root. List contains names like Brian Lara (53), Ricky Ponting (71), Tendulkar (100), Kohli (80), Hasim Amla (55), Mahela Jayawardene (54), Jaques Kallis (62), and Kumar Sangakarra (63).

Among the currently active players, Root is only the second player besides Virat to have 50 international centuries. At number three is Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (48). Coming to the match, Sri Lanka has been given a huge target of 483 runs to win the match and level the series 1-1.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field first. England scored 427 runs in the first innings, with Root (143 in 206 balls, with 18 fours) and Gus Atkinson (118 in 115 balls, with 14 fours and four sixes) slamming centuries to take England to a massive score. Asitha Fernando (5/102) was the top bowler for Sri Lanka.

In their first innings, despite Kamindu Mendis's fighting 74 runs in 120 balls, with eight fours and three sixes, Sri Lanka could manage just 196 runs as the top-order let the team down again. Chris Woakes, Olly Stones, Gus Atkinson, and Matthew Potts got two wickets each while Shoaib Bashir got one. England led by 231 runs.

Sri Lanka showcased much better control with the ball in England's second innings, bundling them out for 251 runs. After Root's 103, the second biggest contribution was delivered by Harry Brook (37 in 36 balls, with four boundaries and a six). Asitha Fernando (3/52) and Lahiru Kumara (3/53) were the top wicket-takers for Sri Lanka. (With ANI Inputs)