ENG Vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s England Vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 25 in Bengaluru, 2PM IST, October 26
England Vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction England Vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 25 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ENG vs SL, England Dream11 Team Player List, Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
Defending champions England will look to keep their hopes of reaching the semifinal stage alive when they take on 1996 winners Sri Lanka in match no. 25 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. England and Sri Lanka are in 7th and 8th place on the points table with 1 win each from their four matches so far.
Both teams are likely to make plenty of changes for this clash. Sri Lanka have brought in former captain Angelo Mathews into the squad to replace injured pacer Matheesha Pathirana. But Mathews hasn’t played a lot of ODI cricket over the last three years.
“Well, mostly, I mean, our top order is quite settled, so wherever the team wants me, wherever the captain, the coach wants me to bat, I will bat. And it looks like I’ll bat in the middle order. But the position doesn’t really matter, as long as I can contribute in whatever way possible towards a winning cause. I’m not really bothered about personal milestones, batting up top of the order and getting hundreds or fifties. I’d rather bat anywhere the team wants me to and try and contribute in a very small way, even for a win,” Angelo Mathews said in the pre-match press conference in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
England, on the other hand, have to replace injured left-arm pacer Reece Topley. While Brydon Carse has been called up into the squad, Chris Woakes could be the one to replace the left-armer for the match against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, for Sri Lanka, Dunith Wellalage could return to the side to replace Dushan Hemantha.
England vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 25 Details
Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Date & Time: October 26, 2pm IST onwards
Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app
England vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 25 Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Kusal Mendis
Batters: Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Pathum Nissanka
All-rounder: David Willey
Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madhushanka
Captain: Dawid Malan
Vice-captain: Jos Buttler
England vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 25 Predicted 11
England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c, wk), Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson/Mark Wood
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c, wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha/Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne/Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka
Live Tv