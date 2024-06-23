ENG vs USA 49th Match T20 World Cup 2024: Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s England vs United States, Barbados, 8 PM IST, June 23

T20 World Cup 2024: England, the defending champions, are gearing up for a crucial match against the USA in their final Super 8 game at the T20 World Cup. They need their big hitters to perform well and secure a big win to stay in the race for the semifinals. In their last game against South Africa, England's batters struggled to chase a target of 164 and lost by seven runs.

West Indies' recent nine-wicket win over the USA has changed the group standings, and now England must win big to boost their net run-rate. Currently, South Africa tops Group 2 with two wins, while both West Indies and England have one win and one loss each, with West Indies having a better net run-rate.

To stay in contention, England needs to beat the USA by at least 10 runs or with an over to spare. The match between South Africa and West Indies will also affect England's chances. If South Africa loses, even in a Super Over, they will be out, as long as England achieves their target. But if South Africa wins and England loses to the USA, it will create a three-way tie for the second spot between West Indies, England, and the USA. The team with the best run-rate will then advance to the semifinals.

England vs United States T20 WC: Match Details

Match: ENG vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, 49th Match

Date: June 23, 2024 (Sunday)

Time: 08:00 P.M. IST / 10:30 AM LOCAL

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

ENG vs USA T20 WC Match: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Andries Gous

Batters: Nitish Kumar, Harry Brook

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Corey Anderson

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Saurabh Netravalkar

ENG vs USA T20 WC Match: Pitch Report

The Sir Vivian Richards Stadium has a lively pitch, especially during the group stages, which helps fast bowlers who can get bounce. Batters will need to be careful at the start of their innings before trying to attack the bowlers.

England vs United States T20 World Cup: Weather Report

According to Accuweather, the temperature in Barbados is expected to be between 32°C and 37°C. There might be a morning thunderstorm in some areas, but otherwise, it will stay cloudy and humid throughout the day. There's a 43% chance of rain and a 26% chance of thunderstorms, so the game might face some interruptions due to rain. However, rain in the Caribbean usually passes quickly, so if it does rain, it should clear up soon.

ENG vs USA Head To Head

This will be the first time England and the USA face each other in any format with full international status.

ENG vs USA Full Squads

England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Tom Hartley, Chris Jordan

United States Squad: Steven Taylor, Andries Gous(w), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones(c), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Monank Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Nisarg Patel, Shayan Jahangir