We have seen many deliveries catching eyes of the whole world during Test cricket and one such was during the England vs West Indies as Ben Stokes was stunned by Gudakesh Motie. The England captain was absolutely surprised with the amount of turn the delivery had and could not believe he just got bowled by the Windies' spinner.

Motie's delivery left Stokes speechless, his mouth hanging open in disbelief before he slowly walked off, acknowledging the brilliance of the ball. Meanwhile, Motie was ecstatic, celebrating his unforgettable dismissal of Stokes with visible excitement. (India To Not Travel To Pakistan For Champions Trophy 2025? CT To Be Held In UAE Or Sri Lanka- Check Details Here)

Checkout the video here...

AN ABSOLUTE CHERRY FROM MOTIE.



The reaction of Ben Stokes says all pic.twitter.com/NTnSvRQXhJ Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 11, 2024

England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies in the first Test of the three-match series at the Lords on Wednesday. The second Test of the series will be played from Thursday, July 18 to Monday, July 22 at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham and the third and final match of the series will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham from July 26 to July 30.

This series is part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle. Right-arm seamer James Anderson is set to play his final Test starting from today. With 700 wickets in 187 Test matches, Anderson currently stands third among the highest wicket-takers in the longest format and is the first among all fast bowlers. (More to follow)