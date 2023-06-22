Who Is Ellyse Perry's New Boyfriend? Check Dating History Of Australia's Women's Ashes 2023 Star

Ellyse Perry turned out to be the star for Australia on the opening day of the Women's Ashes 2023 Only Test which is being played at Trent Bridge Nottingham. Perry, who came in to bat in the 10th over, after the fall of first wicket in form of Phoebe Litchfield, struck 82 off 124 balls before rain halted play. Australia had reached 213 for 3 in 51.3 overs, at the time of writing of this article. Scoring the runs at a strike rate of 66.13, Perry oozed class in her stroke-making. Her knock is a testimony to the fact that she has not lost her touch at all, despite battling various injuries in the past.

Perry has played cricket and football at national level

Not many know that Perry has represented Australia in both cricket and football. When she was just 16 years old, she got a taste of cricket. However, she moved on to play football at an elite level and even featured in Australia's starting lineup in 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup. She is the first-ever player to play the FIFA as well as ICC Cricket World Cups.

The rain brings about an early tea at Trent Bridge.



Ellyse Perry looking rock solid on 82 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/CpX8L1pLs7 — Australian Women's Cricket Team _ (@AusWomenCricket) June 22, 2023

Perry's achievements and records

Perry's numbers in cricket are mindblowing. She has played in ten tests, scoring 572 runs at an average of 75.20. She also has 2 hundreds and 3 fifties in the longest format. Not to forget, Perrt has also got 37 wickets in Women's Tests. In 131 ODIs, Perry has accumulated 3386 runs at an staggering average of 49.79, with 2 tons and 29 fifties. Add to that, 161 wickets. Perry has also featured in 129 T20Is, picking up 122 wickets and stroking 1535 runs at a strike rate of 112.20. She has won T20 World Cup five times while also winning the ODI Wor Cup.

Perry's dating history

Perry is extremely talented and good looking too. The gorgeous cricket from Sydney was married to Australian rugby union professional player Matt To'omua from 2015 to 2020. They got separated at the start of 2020 itself.

There was no update on who she was dating for a long time but as per some reports, she seems to have found love in Australian rules footballer Nat Fyfe, who plays in Australian Football League (AFL). However, neither of them have spoken about their relationship publicly.