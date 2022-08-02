Stalwart Mignon du Preez believes Team South Africa are raring to go and have the ability to get a result if they implement their plans against England in their second Group B encounter in the 2022 Commonwealth Games T20 Cricket event in Birmingham on Tuesday (August 2). The action will be broadcast live on SuperSport Cricket, Channel 212, with the game at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground getting underway from 330pm IST.

South Africa head into their second clash at the Games on the back of succumbing to a 13-run defeat to a Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine-inspired New Zealand side. Bates scored an unbeaten 91 off 64 balls (8 fours, 3 sixes) while Devine smashed 48 to help take the White Ferns to 167 / 2 before the latter also took figures of three for 37 to restrict Team SA to 154 / 7 in their 20 overs despite rearguard knocks from Chloé Tryon (39) and Suné Luus (32).

Two great mates @isaguha presented @KBrunt26 her 100th England IT20 cap pic.twitter.com/2VN32vCKRh — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 30, 2022

“I definitely think the mood in the camp is good and healthy,” du Preez noted on the spirit within the squad following the opening loss. “We have a training session (later) and I saw some of the girls this morning, and everybody looks ready to go.

“We had a good off day yesterday and the girls spent some time away from cricket. A day away from the game, and just watching some other sports; the Euros Finals, our swimming athletes and the Sevens, there was a lot happening yesterday and it is sometimes good to just get your mind off things a little bit,” she said.

Their next opponents, England, are very familiar to the South Africans, with both sides coming off a multi-format tour last month that included a once-off Test match with three One-Day Internationals (ODI) and three T20 Internationals (T20). Having emerged victorious in both limited overs series, including a 3-0 series win in the shortest format, England enter the contest as the in-form outfit.

Match Details

When will the England Women vs South Africa Women Group B Commonwealth Games 2022 match be played?

The England Women vs South Africa Women Group B Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be played on Tuesday (August 2).

Where will the England Women vs South Africa Women Group B Commonwealth Games 2022 match be played?

The England Women vs South Africa Women Group B Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

What time will the England Women vs South Africa Women Group B Commonwealth Games 2022 match start?

The England Women vs South Africa Women Group B Commonwealth Games 2022 match will start at 330 PM IST.

How can I watch England Women vs South Africa Women Group B Commonwealth Games 2022 match?

The England Women vs South Africa Women Group B Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be available on Sony Six Network in India.

How can I follow the live streaming of the England Women vs South Africa Women Group B Commonwealth Games 2022 match?

The England Women vs South Africa Women Group B Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv website and app.