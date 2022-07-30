ENG-W vs SL-W Group A Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE Streaming Details

England Women (ENGW) will take on Sri Lanka Women (SLW) at Birmingham's Edgbaston stadium on Saturday (July 30) in the Group B fixture of the Commonwealth Games 2022. England are in good form as they registered a T20I series win at home against South Africa and also the favourites to clinch the gold medal as T20 cricket makes it debut in the Commonwealth.

The English squad led by skipper Heather Knight looks strong on paper and will look to start their campaign with a win at the CWG 2022. With rivals Australia making a statement on Day 1 of CWG, winning over India, England will surely look to make their statement as well.

On the other hand, Sri Lankan Women have struggled to deliver in the shorter format of the game and are one of the lowest ranked sides at the CWG 2022. They recently suffered defeat from India women at homke and will look to bounce back from the comments of critics questioning them.

ENG-W vs SL-W Match Details:

When is the England women vs Sri Lanka women match in Commonwealth Games 2022?

The England women vs Sri Lanka women match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played on July 29, 2022.

Where will the England women vs Sri Lanka women match in Commonwealth Games 2022 be played?

The England women vs Sri Lanka women match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Which channel will broadcast the England women vs Sri Lanka women match in Commonwealth Games 2022?

The England women vs Sri Lanka women match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will Broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the England women vs Sri Lanka women match in Commonwealth Games 2022?

The England women vs Sri Lanka women match in Commonwealth Games 2022 can be LIVE streamed on SONYLIV app.