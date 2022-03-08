ENG-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ENG-W vs WI-W ODI World Cup Match at University Oval, Dunedin 3:30 AM IST March 9

West Indies Women (WI-W) will face England Women (EN-W) in Match no.7 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022, at the University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday (March 9). WI Women won their first game against hosts New Zealand by a mere margin of 3 runs. However, they will be keen to keep the momentum going and continue their bright start with another win.

England, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back from the defeat they faced against rivals Australia in their opener of the tournament. However after suffering a close loss at the hands of Australia, England will look to prove a point, with the likes of Sciver and Beaumont in form, England are the favorites in this fixture.

Here are the Match Details

England Women vs West Indies Women, Match No.7

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Date & Time: 9th Match, 3:30 AM IST

England Women vs West Indies Women-Dream 11

Wicketkeeper-Kycia Knight

Batters-Deandra Dottin, Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Chedean Nation

All-rounders-Hayley Matthews, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver

Bowlers-Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole and Kate Cross

England Women vs West Indies Women Playing XIs

ENG-W: Lauren Winfield-Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross and Anya Shrubsole

WI-W XI: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight (wk), Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle, Chedean Nation, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chinelle Henry, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed and Shakera Selman