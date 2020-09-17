England all-rounder David Willey tests positive for coronavirus

England all-rounder David Willey has confirmed that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus that continues to threaten the entire world.

On Wedneday, Willey's county cricket club, Yorkshire, took to their official Twitter handle and wrote that Willey, Matthew Fisher, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Josh Poysden will miss the remainder of Vitality Blast group matches after being diagnosed with the pandemic.

"YCCC can confirm that Matthew Fisher, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Josh Poysden and David Willey will be unavailable for the remaining Vitality Blast group matches after a positive COVID test was received #OneRose," Yorkshire tweeted.

Later, Willey also took to his social media handle and confirmed that he and his wife Carolynne Poole had both received positive COVID-19 test results.

"Thank you for all the kind messages. My wife & I received positive COVID test results. Gutted to be missing the remaining games. Even more devastated that having been in contact with the other 3 lads Sat morning (before we had symptoms) means they’re at risk & unavailable too," he tweeted.

Thank you for all the kind messages. My wife & I received positive COVID test results. Gutted to be missing the remaining games. Even more devastated that having been in contact with the other 3 lads Sat morning (before we had symptoms) means they’re at risk & unavailable too. https://t.co/mP1pZAiX1C — David Willey (@david_willey) September 16, 2020

As per the COVID-19 guidelines, Willey will now self-solate himself for a period of 14 days and will miss the final three group-stage games.

He will now be available for the Vitality Blast quarter-finals on October 1 if Yorkshire manage to make it to the knockouts .

Willey was left out of the England squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia which the home side went on to lose by 1-2 following a three-wicket defeat in the final match in Manchester on Wednesday.