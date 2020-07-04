England all-rounder Sam Curran tests negative for coronavirus

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that all-rounder Sam Curran has tested negative for the novel coronavirus and that he will soon return to training.

The 22-year-old underwent test for COVID-19 after falling ill following the opening day of the intra-squad warm-up match on July 1 ahead of the upcoming Test series against West Indies.

Curran had self-isolated himself in his room at the Ageas Bowl after feeling sickness and having diarrhoea on Wednesday night. Subsequently, he was also ruled out of the remainder of the intra-group three-day match.

However, the ECB now confirmed that Curran has now recovered and will make a return to training with the team while being closely monitored by the team doctor.

"He will now return to training over the next 24-48 hours and will be closely monitored by the team doctor," the ECB official statement said.

The all-rounder will now undergo another coronavirus test on Sunday with the rest of the playing and management group.

Curran scored an unbeaten 15 runs for the side on the opening day of the warm-up clash before falling ill.

More than three months after the game was distrupted due to coronavirus pandemic, the international cricket will resume with the three-match Test series between England and West Indies from July 8.

Regular England captain Joe Root is all set to miss the opening Test as he has to attend the birth of his first child and all-rounder Ben Stokes will lead the team in his absence.