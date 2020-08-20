England announce flexible timings for third Pakistan Test to make up for delays

The third and final Test of the ongoing three-match series between England and Pakistan will see revised play timings to accomodate for poor weather.

The move came after over three days of the second Test of the series were lost due to rain and bad light.

After positive discussions with the England and Wales Cricket Board, (ECB) the International Cricket Council (ICC), led by Match Referee Chris Broad and various stakeholders including broadcast partners, the two cricketing boards have agreed to revised start times ahead of the third Test, beginning Friday at the Ageas Bowl.

The flexible approach will enable the prospect of making up time for inclement weather during the first session of subsequent days rather than at the end of the day.

"The match officials will ensure that light is monitored to maximise playing time while it is still safe to do so. The safety of the players is still the number one priority for this protocol," the world's cricket governing body stated.

The revised start times have been agreed by the captains and coaches of both England and Pakistan and will be implemented for the final match of this series.

Further consideration will be given to applying these changes further in future series played in England,the ICC press release said.

Revised playing times due to bad weather

Following the end of play on day one, the ICC Match Referee, ground staff and the ECB Match Manager will meet to discuss the start times for the next day.

If the forecast looks good in the morning, it will be an option to commence play at 3 pm IST (10.30 am local) and that final decision will be made by the ICC Match Referee, Chris Broad.

The Match Referee will confirm the revised playing times, with the most likely scenario of amending to 3pm IST start with 98 overs to be bowled in the day

10.30 p.m IST (6 pm local) scheduled close of play

11.00 p.m IST (6.30pm local) extra 30 mins to bowl overs

11.30 p.m IST (7.00pm local) cut off for extra time for bad weather during the day

The morning session would last two and a half hours if the start time was adjusted.

England are currently leading the three-match Test series 1-0 after winning the opening Test against Pakistan by three wickets at Old Trafford in Manchester. The second Test between the two sides ended in a draw after only two innings were possible across five days due to rain and bad weather.