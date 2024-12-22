England Announce Squads For India Tour & Champions Trophy 2025; Joe Root Makes a Surprise Return - Check Full Squad Here

Champions Trophy 2025: England has revealed its 15-member ODI and T20I squads for their upcoming white-ball tour of India, slated to begin next month, as well as for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan. Notably, Test captain Ben Stokes has been ruled out of both assignments due to a hamstring injury sustained during the third Test against New Zealand earlier this month.

Key Highlights Of The England Squad

- Ben Stokes Unavailable: Stokes’ injury has sidelined him from the Champions Trophy and India tour. The ECB confirmed he was not considered for selection.

- Captain: Jos Buttler will lead England in both the India ODIs and T20Is, as well as the Champions Trophy 2025.

- Joe Root's Comeback: Root has been recalled to the ODI squad after more than a year. He will feature in the India ODI series and the Champions Trophy but is absent from the T20I squad.

- Notable Omissions: Sam Curran and Jonny Bairstow have been dropped from the ODI squad. Stokes’ unavailability further compounds England’s challenges.

Joe Root's Return

Joe Root, who turns 34 later this month, is set to cap off 2024 as the top-ranked Test batter in the world. Despite his prowess in the longer format, Root’s ODI form has dipped since England’s 2019 World Cup triumph. His last appearance in white-ball cricket came during England’s early exit at the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he scored 276 runs at an average of 30.66. His recall under head coach Brendon McCullum signals a renewed effort to bolster the team’s middle order.

England’s Injury Concerns

Ben Stokes’ absence is a significant blow, given his dual abilities with bat and ball. His recent injury occurred during England’s Test series against New Zealand, and the ECB’s official statement emphasized his unavailability for the white-ball tour and Champions Trophy.

England ODI Squad for India Tour and ICC Champions Trophy 2025:

England: Jos Buttler (C), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.

England T20I Squad for India Tour: Jos Buttler (C), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

The tour of India will act as a precursor to the Champions Trophy 2025. Both series are critical for England’s preparations as they aim to regain momentum after a disappointing 2023 World Cup campaign. With experienced players like Buttler, Root, and Rashid leading the charge, England will look to establish a balanced side capable of competing on subcontinental pitches.