England captain Eoin Morgan announces retirement from international cricket

He led the side during the one-day series in the Netherlands this month but he was dismissed for a duck in two high-scoring matches and missed out on the final game due to a groin niggle.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 06:53 PM IST

England captain Eoin Morgan announces retirement from international cricket

England's 2019 World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan announces his retirement from international cricket. Morgan wanted to lead England during the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. But the struggles of the 35-year-old batter with his form and fitness over the last 18 months have prompted a change in heart. He led the side during the one-day series in the Netherlands this month but he was dismissed for a duck in two high-scoring matches and missed out on the final game due to a groin niggle.

“The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) can confirm that England Men’s white-ball Captain Eoin Morgan has retired from international cricket with immediate effect. Morgan is the all-time leading run-scorer and most-capped player for England Men in both ODI and T20I matches,” ECB said in a statement.

