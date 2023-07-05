England Could Make Big Changes In Must-Win Ashes Test At Headingley

England have all the running to do as they head into the third Test at Headingley trailing Australia 2-0 in the Ashes series. England have been good in patches, but Australia have been clinical. So, the hosts could well look at ringing in a few big changes for this must-win match for them. Unfortunately, England will be without the services of Ollie Pope, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the series due to a shoulder injury. This absence leaves a void at the number three position in the batting order.

Dan Lawrence has been included in the squad and there are whispers of him being included in the final XI. However, Harry Brook could well be bumped up the order to take up the spot.

Brook has established himself as an aggressive batsman, known for his counter-punching style, and has already enjoyed remarkable success in his young Test career. With four centuries and 950 runs in just 15 innings, a half-century in the first innings at Headingley would propel him to the distinction of being the fastest player to reach 1,000 Test runs in the 21st century.



Another viable option could be promoting Joe Root to number 3 and the rest of the batting order move up one position. However, Brendon McCullum is quite keen to continue with Root at number 4.

Moeen Ali is expected to make a comeback after recovering from a finger injury that he sustained in the first Test. He may bat at number seven, while Jonny Bairstow might move up the batting order by one position.

Debates around England’s wicket-keeper

Ben Foakes is England’s best wicket-keeper and there are discussions to include him and play Jonny Bairstow as a regular batter. Bairstow has not looked secure as a wicket-keeper and with Foakes taking up this job, Bairstow can play as a middle-order batter.

James Anderson could be dropped

James Anderson has not looked himself in the first two Tests and England could bench him and play Mark Wood in his place. Wood will add a lot of pace and bounce and will be used to hustle the Australian batting order.

Chris Woakes, too, may replace Josh Tongue, who made an impressive debut in the Ashes but does not offer the same level of experience. England's pace attack has lacked genuine speed in the first two Tests and Mark Wood could be a good option to have.