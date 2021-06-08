हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ECB

England Cricket racism row: After suspending Ollie Robinson, ECB investigates another player for 'offensive' tweet

Another England cricketer is being investigated for historical "offensive" social media posts by the ECB.

England Cricket racism row: After suspending Ollie Robinson, ECB investigates another player for &#039;offensive&#039; tweet
ECB logo (Source: Twitter)

A day after England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) suspended pace bowler Ollie Robinson for eight-year-old racist and sexist tweets, another current England player could find himself in trouble after an old, racist tweet of his was brought to light by media.

The name of the player has been withheld by wisden.com which exposed the tweet.

The player was 16 when he wrote, "your going out with an Asian. -_- < #asianthroughandthrough #hweolloo #chinky."

An ECB spokesperson said, "It has been brought to our attention that an England player has posted historic offensive material on their social media account. We are looking into it and will make further comment in due course."

On Monday, England coach Chris Silverwood said that the England team was looking to get better in their fight against discrimination.

"The big thing for us all is education. We are all striving to be better, none of us are perfect, and we all need to make sure we are learning all the time," said Silverwood.

"We can make sure the world is a better place. Most importantly, we can work hard to ensure that this great game is inclusive for everybody and there is no form of discrimination whatsoever."

The England team did a 'Moment of Unity' gesture ahead of the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's last week after they were criticised for not taking the knee last year.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ECBOllie RobinsonEngland cricketRacism
Next
Story

ENG vs SL: Sri Lanka cricketers agree to tour England without contracts

Must Watch

PT18M32S

DNA: Why sacrifice 2 lakh trees for diamonds?