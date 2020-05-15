England cricketers set to return to individual training from next week

In what would be the first step towards the resumption of action since coronavirus lockdown, the players of the England men's cricket team will make a return to individual skills-based training from next week.

Confirming the news, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said that the training would take place in adherence to safety protocols and social distancing measures for players and staff members as set out by the government’s elite sport return to training guidance.

"The ECB’s plan has been designed in line with the Government’s guidance, and we will continue to ensure we comply with their regulations as it develops," the ECB official website said.

The centrally-contracted bowlers and bowlers who are invited through county system will begin an individualised training programme from Wednesday at various venues across the country.

Other players will start their respective training programmes on an individual basis after two weeks.

According to the ECB's Men’s Elite Performance Programme, players will be required to train individually on a staggered basis with a coach, physio and, where possible, a strength and conditioning coach in attendance.The players also need to ensure they observe strict social-distancing, hygiene and temperature testing protocols as set by the government during their training sessions.

The players will not be allowed to use the dressing rooms and other facilities of the venue.

Reflecting on the development, Ashley Giles, Managing Director - England Men’s Cricket, said that the training would serve as one of the first steps for the players in their return to action ahead of international cricket potentially resuming later this summer.

“The safety of players, staff and our community is our first priority throughout this protocol. We are committed to adhering to public health guidelines and Government directives intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19.To be clear, we will only train and potentially play cricket behind closed doors if we know it is absolutely safe to do so and is fully supported by the Government,"he added.

On April 24, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had decided to further extend the suspension of professional cricket in the country until at least July 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the entire world to standstill. The board had initially suspended professional cricket in the country until May 28.

Earlier, England's two-match Test series against Sri Lanka due to take place in March as well as West Indies' tour to the country for three Tests slated to take place in June were postponed in the wake of the pandemic.