England Head Coach Brendon McCullum Denied Entry In Headingley During 3rd Ashes Test Against Australia

England head coach Brendon McCullum found himself in a tricky position during the first day of the ongoing third Test match at Headingley, Leeds. Reports emerged that he was denied entry to the venue as he did not have the correct pass, and the security guard failed to recognise him as the coach. Despite the insistence of the person accompanying McCullum, the security guard kept him waiting. The guard also connected to a superior to discuss the same via radio, but by then, McCullum ran out of patience and barged through the gates saying, “You’ll just have to deal with it.”

Brendon McCullum joined England as head coach of the Test team last year. He had previously led New Zealand to the 2015 World Cup final and had an impressive career, accumulating 14,676 runs, including 19 centuries and 76 half-centuries, in 101 Tests, 260 ODIs, and 71 T20Is respectively.

Brendon McCullum captained New Zealand in 31 Tests, 62 ODIs, and 28 T20Is. He was quite successful as the captain of the side and won 11 Tests, 36 ODIs and 13 T20Is.

Shifting the focus to the match, Australia were in the driver’s seat at the end of Day 2. The score read 116-4, thanks to contributions from Usman Khawaja (43) and Marnus Labuschagne (33). Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh were at the crease. For England, Moeen Ali grabbed two wickets while Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes each claimed one wicket.

Earlier in the day, Australia had managed to restrict England to a score of 167/8. However, Ben Stokes stepped up once again and counter-attacked with a superb innings of 80 runs. As a result, England managed to post 237. They are currently behind in the contest and would want to get amongst Australia’s wickets on Day 3.