England Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 LIVE Stream details: When and where to watch ENG-L vs SA-L online and on TV?

Ian Bell’s England Legends side will take on Jonty Rhodes-led South Africa Legends in Match No. 7 of the Road Safety World Series 2022 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Thursday (September 15). England need to bounce back from the seven-wicket drubbing they received at the hands of Tillakaratne Dilshan’s Sri Lanka Legends in the last game. The English side were bowled out for just 78 in their last game.

South Africa Legends, on the other hand, bounced back well after losing their opening match of the tournament against India Legends. Rhodes-led side thrashed New Zealand Legends by nine wickets in their last game. Johan Botha was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 4/11, while Thandi Tshabalala picked up 3/9 as the Kiwis could only post 99/8 in 20 overs. Andrew Puttick then scored an unbeaten half-century to power South Africa Legends to an easy win in just 13.3 overs.

England will look to return to winning ways as soon as possible but task won’t be easy against a powerful South Africa side.

Here’s all you need to know about England Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match…

When will England Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match take place?

England Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played on Thursday, September 15.

Where will England Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match take place?

England Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played at the Holkar cricket stadium in Indore.

What time will England Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match begin?

England Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7pm IST.

Where can you watch England Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match live on TV in India?

England Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be broadcast on Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex on TV in India.

Where can you watch England Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match live streaming in India?

England Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match live streaming will be available on Jio TV for mobile users as well as the Voot website and app.

England Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety Series 2022 Predicted 11

England Legends: Rikki Clarke, Darren Maddy, Ian Bell (C), Mal Loye, Phil Mustard (WK), Tim Ambrose, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Chris Tremlett, Chris Schofield, Stuart Meaker, Stephen Parry.

South Africa Legends: Morne van Wyk (WK), Jacques Rudolph, Andrew Puttick, Jonty Rhodes, Henry Davids, Johan van der Wath, Alviro Petersen, Johan Botha, Garnett Kruger, Thandi Tshabalala, Eddie Leie.