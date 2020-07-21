हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Moeen Ali

England makes Moeen Ali vice-captain for ODI series against Ireland

The series will commence on July 30 behind closed doors in a bio-secure bubble at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

England makes Moeen Ali vice-captain for ODI series against Ireland
File Photo (www.ecb.co.uk)

London: England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday (July 21, 2020) announced to make Moeen Ali as England's vice-captain for the ODI series against Ireland.

"Moeen Ali has been confirmed as Eoin Morgan’s vice-captain for England Men’s three-match Royal London Series against Ireland," read the official statement.

The series will commence on July 30 behind closed doors in a bio-secure bubble at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

"England’s squad for the series itself will be confirmed next week, after two intra-squad matches (Tuesday, 11 am & Friday, 2 pm) and a warm-up match for England Lions v Ireland on Sunday, July 26 (2 pm)," added the official statement.

The penultimate match and the third match will be played on August 1 and 4 respectively.

