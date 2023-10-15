Naveen ul Haq Does Jasprit Bumrah Like Celebration After Dismissing Jos Buttler With Steller Delivery, Video Goes Viral - Watch

In the intense clash between Afghanistan and England at the Arun Jaitley Stadium during the 2023 World Cup, Afghanistan's seamer, Naveen ul Haq, produced a moment of magic. His celebration after dismissing England's star batsman Jos Buttler went viral, and Indian fans have started comparing his moves to those of Jasprit Bumrah.

The Celebrations Go Viral

After a skillful delivery, Naveen ul Haq celebrated with a dance that caught everyone's attention. His energetic moves and pure elation electrified the stadium. This celebration soon made its way to social media platforms, where cricket fans couldn't get enough of it.

The Indian Connection

What's interesting is that Indian fans have started comparing Naveen ul Haq's celebrations to those of Jasprit Bumrah, India's premier fast bowler. Bumrah is known for his unique and expressive celebrations, and Naveen's exuberant dance moves appear to be following in Bumrah's footsteps.

The Magical Wicket of Jos Buttler

As the crowd chanted "Kohli, Kohli," Naveen ul Haq remained focused on his mission, which was to dismiss the formidable English batsman Jos Buttler. Buttler was the key to England's chase of a 285-run target. Naveen skillfully exploited one of Buttler's weaknesses, tempting him to play a risky shot. The right-arm pacer bowled a fuller-length ball, luring Buttler into a big booming drive.

Naveen's Duel with Buttler

The magical delivery from Naveen, which led to Buttler's dismissal, showcased the skills of the Afghan pacer. By going slightly wider of the crease and tempting Buttler to play a big shot, Naveen managed to deceive the English captain. A significant gap between Buttler's bat and pad allowed the ball to crash into the stumps. This wicket left England reeling at 91/4, raising hopes of a spectacular Afghan victory.

A Bitter Rivalry Turns Friendly

Naveen ul Haq has faced hostility from Indian fans, especially after a heated altercation with Virat Kohli during IPL 2023. However, their exchange of warm hugs during the India-Afghanistan match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium indicated a friendlier turn in their rivalry. Naveen's wicket of Jos Buttler seemed to mellow the crowd's reaction towards him.

Rashid Khan's Contribution

Naveen's wicket of Buttler wasn't the only highlight of Afghanistan's bowling performance. Rashid Khan, a celebrated Afghan spinner, also made a significant impact, dismissing Liam Livingstone shortly after Buttler's departure. This partnership of Naveen and Rashid left England struggling at 117/5.

A Team Effort

In addition to Naveen and Rashid, other Afghan bowlers contributed to the team's success. Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Nabi, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman each took one wicket, further strengthening Afghanistan's position in the match.