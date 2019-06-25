England vs Australia: Head-to-head record in World Cups and ODIs

New Delhi: England will take on arch-rival Australia in the ICC World Cup 2019 at the Home of Cricket, Lord's in London on Tuesday. It is going to be England and Australia's eighth clash in the World Cup.

Australia are currently second in the ICC World Cup 2019 points table, while England are placed fourth. The Joe Root-led team is looking to knock the Aussies out in the much-awaited clash and recover from the completely unexpected defeat to Sri Lanka.

However, past records favour the Aaron Finch-led team. Australia are five-time World Cup winners while England's best finish has been the runners-up spot in the 1979, 1987 and 1992 editions

Out of the 7 World Cup clashes between the two teams, Austrailia have won 5 while England emerged victorious in two.

In the previous World Cup clashes, the highest total put up by Australia is 342 runs while England's hightest score has been 247. While the lowest scores of both the teams have been pretty much the same. For England the lowest has been 93 while Australia's is 94.

In the World Cup match held in 1975, Australia won by 4 wickets while in the 1979 edition, England won by 6 wickets. The Aussies won the matches held in 1987, 2003, 2007 and 2015 World Cups against England.

Apart from the World Cup matches, England have clashed with Australia 68 times in ODIs at home. Australia have won 30 matches while England emerged victorious in 34 matches.

In the World Cup 2019, England have played 6 matches till now, out of which they lost 2 and won 4. Australia, on the other hand, have kept their game strong and won 5 of the 6 matches. They, however, lost against India at the Oval by 36 runs.

Ahead of the much-anticipated clash between England and Australia, England's key player Jason Roy has been ruled out of the match. His absence can put England in the spot.

Post the big clash, England will lock horns with India on June 30 and then New Zealand in their final group-stage match on July 3. While Australia will take on New Zealand on June 29 and South Africa on July 6.