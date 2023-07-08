trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2632436
'Hey, What Was That Mate?': Steve Smith Loses Cool After Jonny Bairstow Gives Him Send-Off During Third Ashes Test; Watch

Australia lead by 142 runs in the second innings. All eyes will be on how England bats in the last innings. Jonny Bairstow has got involved in enough battles and controversies and need to deliver with the bat now. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 08:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau

'Hey, What Was That Mate?': Steve Smith Loses Cool After Jonny Bairstow Gives Him Send-Off During Third Ashes Test; Watch

The Ashes 2023 is being played with a lot of fire. The 2nd Test saw the big stumping controversey that involved Alex Carey, the Australian wicketkeeper and Jonny Bairstow, the England keeper and batter. Carey stumped Bairstow as the English batter walked out of the crease casually after leaving the delivery. As per laws of cricket, he was out but the England team said that Australians appealing and getting Bairstow out like that was against the ‘spirit of cricket’. The debate continues to stay active on social media websites while enmity between England and Australia is being seen in different ways in the third Test.

While batting in the first innings, Bairstow was seen intentionally tapping inside the crease and not leaving it until the opposition team fielders had moved to their next location after the end of the over. Bairstow did that quite a few times to give it back to Aussies. However, Bairstow took sledging to another level after Moeen Ali dismissed Steve Smith in the second innings. 

In the 28th over of the Australian 2nd innings, Smith was unable to score freeely and as Moeen tossed up the ball, Smith saw a chance, stepped put and tried to hit it over mid-wicket. But he ended up giving a catch to Ben Duckett placed at the same position. Bairstow did not miss the chance to give a send-off to Smith, which did not go down well with the Aussie. An angry Smith turned back from his walk to the dressing room and yelled at Bairstow: “What was that mate, Hey!”. Bairstow replied, “I said ‘Cheers, See Ya Later’”. After hearing this, Smith continued his walk. 

Watch the angry exchange of words between Steve Smith and Jonny Bairstow below:

Coming to the third Test, Australians have a slight edge over the England team. The visitors have a lead of 142 runs in the 2nd innings. They are currently placed at 116 for 4 in 47 overs with Travis Head (18) and Mitchell Marsh (17) in the middle. There are still 2 days to go in this Test.

