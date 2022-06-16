NewsCricket
ENGLAND VS INDIA 2022

England vs India 2022: KL Rahul to miss tour, will travel to Germany for treatment of groin injury

Rahul has played 43 Tests, 56 T20Is and 42 ODIs for India scoring a total of over 6,000 runs in all three formats of the game

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 09:36 PM IST
  • KL Rahul is set to fly to Germany for treatment
  • Rahul has played 43 Tests, 56 T20Is and 42 ODIs for India

India opener KL Rahul will be travelling to Germany soon for his treatment of a groin injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed Cricbuzz on Thursday (June 16). The vice-captain of the Men in Blue is down with a recurring groin injury which ruled him out of the home series against South Africa and upcoming tour of England, in which Team India will travel away from home. India will travel to England for 6 white ball matches, including 3 ODIs and T20Is each and one Test match starting on July 1. Rahul was announced vice-captain for the tour under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. However, the right-hander will miss the action due to the injury.

"The board is working on his fitness and he will be going to Germany soon,"  Jay Shah (BCCI secretary) confirmed. Rahul will be leaving the country end of June or early in July. Rahul last played for India in the month of February this year in a home series against Sri Lanka.

Rahul has played 43 Tests, 56 T20Is and 42 ODIs for India scoring a total of over 6,000 runs in all three formats of the game. 

England vs India Test series:

5th Test: Edgbaston - July 1 to July 5

England vs India 2022, T20I series schedule:

1st T201: Ageas Bowl - July 7

2nd T20I: Edgbaston - July 9

3rd T20I: Trent Bridge - July 10

England vs India 2022, ODI series schedule:

1st ODI: Kia Oval - July 12

2nd ODI: Lord's - July 14

3rd ODI: TBA

On the other hand, BCCI on Wednesday (June 15) announced the India squad for the Ireland series. The squad named for the two-match T20I series will be led by Hardik Pandya, while Suryakumar Yadav also makes a comeback after injury. Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, meanwhile, has been named his deputy for the series. India will play two T20Is on June 26th and 28th in Dublin.

England vs India 2022KL RahulInjuryRohit SharmaBCCIJay ShahTeam India

