England Vs Ireland 2023 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ENG Vs IRE 3rd ODI LIVE In India Online And On TV And Laptop

Zak Crawley-led England will take on Ireland in the third ODI of the three-match series at the Gloucestershire Cricket Stadium in Bristol on Tuesday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 11:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau
England Vs Ireland 2023 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ENG Vs IRE 3rd ODI LIVE In India Online And On TV And Laptop England's Sam Hain en route to scoring 89 against Ireland in the 2nd ODI. (Photo: AP)

ODI World Champions England will look to sign off from the three-match ODI series against neighbours Ireland with a win as the two sides face off in the third and final ODI match at the Gloucestershire Cricket Stadium in Bristol on Tuesday. Zak Crawley-led England are leading the series 1-0 after winning the second ODI last week by 48 runs as the first ODI was washed out due to rain.

Skipper Crawley was dismissed for a two-ball duck but England managed to post a massive 334 for 8 with all-rounder and opener Will Jacks top-scoring with 94 off 88 balls. Debutant Sam Hain was the second-highest scorer for the home side, notching up 89 off 82 balls with eight fours while Ben Duckett chipped in with 48 off 49 balls.

In reply, Ireland were restricted to 286 in 46.4 overs with leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed claiming 4/54 in 10 overs. Tail-enders Barry McCarthy and Craig Young came up with useful 40s to give respectability to the Ireland total after they were reduced to 157 for 7.

England will begin the defence of their ODI World Cup title against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5. Jos Buttler’s side will also take on hosts India in a warm-up match in Guwahati on Saturday.

Here are all the details about England vs Ireland 3rd ODI in Bristol HERE…

When is England vs Ireland 3rd ODI going to take place?

The England vs Ireland 3rd ODI match will take place on Tuesday, September 26.

Where is England vs Ireland 3rd ODI going to take place?

The England vs Ireland 3rd ODI match will be held at the Gloucestershire Cricket Stadium in Bristol.

What time will England vs Ireland 3rd ODI start?

The England vs Ireland 3rd ODI match will start at 5pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 430pm.

Where can I watch England vs Ireland 3rd ODI on TV in India?

The England vs Ireland 3rd ODI will not available LIVE on Sony Sports Network on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of England vs Ireland 3rd ODI in India?

The England vs Ireland 3rd ODI match will be available for livestreaming on SonyLiv website and app on subscription basis.

England vs Ireland 3rd ODI Predicted 11

England: Will Jacks, Zak Crawley (C), Jamie Smith (wk), Sam Hain, Rehan Ahmed, Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, George Scrimshaw, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Tom Hartley

Ireland: Paul Stirling (C), Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Andrew McBrine, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Mark Adair, Craig Young

