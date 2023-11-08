In the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, a war of words has unfolded between former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez and former England skipper Michael Vaughan. The latest exchange of opinions revolves around Virat Kohli's century against South Africa and Ben Stokes' match-winning knock against the Netherlands.

Great innings from Stokesy @MHafeez22 .. As was Virats on a difficult pitch in Kolkata against a better attack .. _ https://t.co/KFpNIafgVK — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 8, 2023

Kohli Shines Amidst Criticism

Virat Kohli's century against South Africa on November 5th at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata was a masterclass in resilience and determination. The Indian batting legend played a gritty knock, remaining unbeaten with 101 runs off 121 balls on a challenging pitch. His remarkable innings propelled India to a massive total of 326/5 in their allotted 50 overs.

However, former Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez wasn't too impressed with Kohli's batting approach. Hafeez, while speaking on PTV Sports, accused Kohli of playing for his individual milestones and questioned his commitment to the team's cause. He specifically pointed out an instance in the 49th over when Kohli seemed focused on reaching his century, prioritizing personal glory over the team's needs.

In response to Hafeez's criticism, Michael Vaughan came to Kohli's defense, calling Hafeez's comments "utter nonsense." Vaughan praised Kohli for his responsible knock under challenging conditions, emphasizing that Kohli had to anchor the innings on a difficult pitch against a strong South African bowling attack.

Hafeez's Praise for Stokes Sparks Another Round

Just three days after the India-South Africa clash, Mohammad Hafeez once again took a jab at Virat Kohli, this time while praising Ben Stokes. Stokes, during the England versus Netherlands match in Pune, scored an explosive century, amassing 108 runs off 84 balls, including six boundaries and as many sixes. His innings helped England post a competitive total of 339/9 in 50 overs.

In his tweet, Hafeez lauded Stokes for anchoring the innings when required and for his aggressive intent to maximize the team's runs. He used the opportunity to draw a distinction between "Selfish vs Selfless" approaches to batting, clearly implying that Kohli's approach was selfish.

In a swift response, Michael Vaughan reminded Hafeez that the conditions in Kolkata were challenging, and South Africa boasted a superior bowling attack compared to the Netherlands. Vaughan applauded both Kohli's and Stokes' performances, emphasizing their significance in their respective matches.

Kohli's Stellar World Cup Performance

Despite the criticism, Virat Kohli has been a standout performer in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He has accumulated 543 runs from eight innings at an exceptional average of 108.60 and a strike rate of 88.29. Kohli's stellar record includes two centuries and four half-centuries, highlighting his consistency and class in this tournament.

The ongoing war of words between Hafeez and Vaughan adds an extra layer of drama to an already exciting World Cup. While opinions may differ, the performances of players like Kohli and Stokes continue to dazzle cricket fans worldwide.