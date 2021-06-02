England vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Streaming: Playing XIs, TV channels, match timings IST and key details

England vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Streaming: After taking a long pause due to COVID-19, Indian cricket enthusiat are delighted to catch some classic red-ball action, which is all set to begin at one of cricket's iconic stadium Lord's, London. The hosts will lock horns with Kane Williamson's New Zealand in a two-match series, after which the Kiwis will take on India in the World Test Championship final, which will begin from June 18.

As we know so far, New Zealand have won the toss and have invited Joe Root and co. to bat first. Here are all the details from the contest:

Toss news from Lord’s New Zealand have chosen to bat in the first #ENGvNZ Test. Good decision? pic.twitter.com/cd4qlxyVbV — ICC (@ICC) June 2, 2021

When is the first Test between England and New Zealand?

The first Test between England and New Zealand will begin on June 2.

What time does the first Test between England and New Zealand start?

The first Test between England and New Zealand will begin at 3.30 pm IST.

Where is the first Test between England and New Zealand taking place?

The first Test between England and New Zealand will take place at Lord’s, London.

What TV channels will broadcast the first Test between England and New Zealand?

The first Test between England and New Zealand will broadcast live on Sony

Where can I live stream the first Test between England and New Zealand?

The live streaming of the first Test between England and New Zealand will be the Sony LIV app.

England vs New Zealand PLAYING XIs

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Daniel Lawrence, Ollie Pope, James Bracey(w), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner