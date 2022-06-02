Ben Stokes-led England handed a debut to Durham fast bowler Matthew Potts in the first Test vs New Zealand at Lord's that started today (June 2). The youngster did not disapppoint and started off his career with a wicket in just the first over of his career and removing a big batter in form of Black Caps captain Kane Williamson.

All you need to know about Matthew Potts

Potts comes from Durham and has also played U-19 cricket for England. His breakthrough season was 2017 when he made first-class debut for Durham vs Kent.

What a moment for Matthew Potts _ He receives his maiden Test cap from former England quick Steve Harmison _#ENGvNZ | #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/vKfPwiCv89 — ICC (@ICC) June 2, 2022

He is a right-arm medium pacer who also bats lower down the order.

2019 was the first season when he came to limelight as he picked up 17 wickets in debut Blast season. With red ball, he struck the right chord in 2022 County season where he picked 35 wickets in just 6 first-class games.

His strength is his pace and the bounce he extracts from the track. Especially off the good length, that takes the batter by surprise. Poots was went to St Robert of Newminster Catholic School and Sixth Form College which was also the college of English professional footballer Jordan Pickford.

Potss picked 3 wickets in the first session of the first England vs New Zealand Test at Lord's. His first wicket was Kane Williamson, who he dismissed in only the first over of the his spell. He then returned to clean up Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell to furthet dent the Kiwis after Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat first.