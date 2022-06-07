Former England Test captain Joe Root shone with the bat playing an unbeaten knock of 115 (170) in the fourth innings against New Zealand in the first match of the 3-match Test series. Root once again looked like the best player in the England XI as he guided his team over the line smashing a controlled-century in the first Test at Lord's. England were in a precarious position at 69/4 during the chase. Current England Test captain Ben Stokes and Joe Root calmed the nerves down for their team and gifted new coach Brendon McCullum his first win as England coach.

Root reached another milestone of 10,000 Test runs and the blistering knock of 115 once again showed his class as a batter. Apart from all of this, Root did one more thing which was 'magical' in some sense. The 31-year-old kept his bat on the ground straight without even holding it, while Kiwis bowler Kyle Jamieson was bowling the 72nd over.

The video of Root letting his bat stand by itself while Jamieson was bowling went viral on social media as netizens started calling Root a magician, sorcerer, wizard etc.

Checkout the video and reactions here...

Seriously is that bat holding itself up or is Joe Root even more of a magician?? @BumbleCricket @root66 #ENGvsNZ pic.twitter.com/bcHVvPngY4 — Webbo (@WebboOne) June 5, 2022

The wizard of England cricket with his magical NB bat creating magic in the cricket world@root66 pic.twitter.com/txwEb8Dxga — Ayesha (@JoeRoot66Fan) June 6, 2022

However, later a journalist did reveal that Root's bat has a flat bottom end, therefore it can stand on it own on any kind of surface.

Root scored his 26th Test century along with completing 10,000 runs in the longer format, he's the 14th batter in the history to achieve this huge milestone in Test cricket. Notably, it was England's first Test victory after 10 Test matches as they began a new journey with new captain Ben Stokes and new head coach Brendon McCullum.