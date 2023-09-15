England Vs New Zealand 2023 4th ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ENG Vs NZ 4th ODI LIVE In India Online And On TV

ODI World Cup defending champions England will look to clinch the four-match ODI series against New Zealand, when they two sides face off in the fourth ODI at the Lord’s in London on Friday. England are leading the four-match ODI series 2-1 after thrashing the Black Caps by a massive 181 runs in the third ODI, thanks to Ben Stokes and his record knock of 182 at the Oval.

New Zealand had won the open game of the series by eights wickets but England have bounced back to win the last two matches in the series. Earlier, New Zealand had ended the four-match T20I series at 2-2.

The Black Caps are playing in this series with a second-string lineup ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 next month in India. England and New Zealand are back at the same venue where there two sides battled in the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2019 final, which England won after a tie in the match as well as the Super Over.

Tom Latham’s side will eye revenge for that World Cup final loss and hope to end the ODI series on level terms with Jos Buttler’s England. These two sides will playing in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5.

All the boundaries from @benstokes38's outrageous, record-breaking innings _



What one was your favourite? 24 to choose from _ pic.twitter.com/uuU30i7LWk — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 14, 2023

Here are all the details about England vs New Zealand 4th ODI at Lord’s in London HERE…

When is England vs New Zealand 4th ODI going to take place?

The England vs New Zealand 4th ODI match will take place on Friday, September 15.

Where is England vs New Zealand 4th ODI going to take place?

The England vs New Zealand 4th ODI match will be held at the Lord’s in London.

What time will England vs New Zealand 4th ODI start?

The England vs New Zealand 4th ODI match will start at 5pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 430pm.

Where can I watch England vs New Zealand 4th ODI on TV in India?

The England vs New Zealand 4th ODI will be available LIVE on Sony Sports Network on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of England vs New Zealand 4th ODI in India?

The England vs New Zealand 4th ODI match will be available for livestreaming on SonyLiv website and app. The match will not be available on Jio Cinema.

England vs New Zealand 4th ODI Predicted 11

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Trent Boult