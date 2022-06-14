Former England captain Joe Root continued his golden run with the bat, smashing 176 off just 211 balls as the home team posted 539 in reply to New Zealand’s 553 on Day 4 of the second Test on Monday (June 13) at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Root started the first session of Day 4 with a brilliantly executed reverse-scoop shot that went all the way for a six.

The English batter executed his shot with such precision, the bowler at the other end Tim Southee could do nothing but to see the ball sail over the rope.

Watch the video of Joe Root’s six against Tim Southee here…

Root brought up his 27th Test century with the splendid 176. The 31-year-old has 10 World Test Championship tons to his name and nearly 1,000 more WTC runs than his closest challenger in Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne — 2,180 runs – according to ICC. The reigning ICC Test Player of the Year has also jumped into second place on the Test batter rankings, with Labuschagne the only player ranked in front of him.

Meanwhile, New Zealand built a lead of 238 with three second innings wickets remaining on Monday heading into a delicately poised final day of the second Test against England. Two run outs and some poor shot selection from the tourists saw them slip to 224/7 by the close and gave England a glimmer of hope that they can dismiss the Kiwis quickly on Tuesday and then take on the target.

All outcomes remain possible although a draw seems the most likely outcome and the main source of encouragement for New Zealand is that in-form Daryl Mitchell is unbeaten on 32 and will resume looking to put up a score beyond England’s reach. Mitchell scored 190 in the first innings to follow up his ton at Lords in the first test defeat and he looked comfortable on what remains a decent batting surface.

“If we can get to somewhere around 280 – maybe 300 is a bit greedy – that would be good for us,” said New Zealand batsman Devon Conway. “If we can then get the ball in the right areas it can put England under pressure on the final day.”

In the opening session, New Zealand gained a 14-run first inning lead, after rattling through England’s lower order, bowling the hosts out for 539 with Trent Boult taking five wickets. England added just 66 runs on Monday for their final five wickets to reach 539 but then made a swift breakthrough with James Anderson bowling skipper Tom Latham (4).

Anderson’s 650th Test wicket was helped by Latham’s ill-judged decision to leave the ball and with signs of movement for the seamers England hoped to put pressure on in the afternoon session. But a century partnership between Young and Devon Conway restored the dominance of bat over ball that has been evident throughout the match before a rash shot gave England hope.

Conway (52) top-edged an attempted sweep off Jack Leach which was well taken by Jonny Bairstow at deep square leg to bring Henry Nicholls to the crease before tea. But England struck in the first over after the break, with Nicholls (3) slashing a short wide delivery straight to Alex Lees at backward point.

Michael Bracewell tried to force matters, scoring 25 from 17 balls, but his attempt to drive Matt Potts over the top finished with the ball in the hands of Broad at mid-on. Another run-out gave England their seventh wicket with Mitchell turning blind for a second run, sending back Tim Southee who was left stranded.

(with Reuters inputs)