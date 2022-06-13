Former England captain Joe Root continued his golden run with the bat with yet another century on Day 3 of the second Test between England and New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday (June 12). Root was unbeaten on 163 off 200 balls with hosts ending the third day on 473/5, still 80 runs behind the Kiwis after Ollie Pope also scored 145.

A week after becoming the joint-youngest batsman to score 10000 runs in Test cricket, Root achieved yet another milestone and he now sits ahead of Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar on the list of most highest run-getter in Test cricket. The former England captain was 107 runs short of equalling Gavaskar’s tally before the start of the ongoing 2nd Test match.

Root continued his purple patch and has breached the 100-run mark in the first innings. The moment he scored his 108th run, Root became the 12th-highest run-scorer in Test cricket. The social media was flooded with wishes for Root as he reached the milestone.

Root scored his fastest Test century while Ollie Pope struck a superb 145, as England launched a stirring fightback to reach 473-5 at the close of play on the third day of the second Test. Resuming on 90-1 in the morning after the touring side had posted a massive first-innings total of 553, England excelled on a good batting wicket at a sunny Trent Bridge to trail by 80 when stumps were drawn.

Root was unbeaten on 163 with Ben Foakes not out on 24 after being handed a lifeline. Pope, dropped early in his innings on Saturday, looked in sublime form for most of the day to notch his second Test ton as the hosts made New Zealand toil with former captain Root joining in the fun after opener Alex Lees fell for 67.

“Amazing. He’s England’s greatest,” Pope told the BBC while discussing Root. “Watching him do what he’s doing at the moment – it’s a joy to be a part of in the changing room or out there in the middle with him. It’s amazing to watch.”

Root arrived having hit an unbeaten 115 to guide England to a five-wicket win in the first test but endured nervy moments early on and was lucky to survive after he flashed at a ball from Tim Southee who also dropped him at slip. But the 31-year-old regained his composure to bring up his half-century off 56 deliveries, before frustrating New Zealand who struggled to contain the batters as they took their team past the 300-run mark in the 75th over.

Joe Root Surpassed Younis Khan and Sunil Gavaskar in all time leading run getters in Tests Scored his 27th Test 100

Scored 150+ in Tests for the 13th time Registered his highest Test score at Trent Bridge Test avg goes above 50 once again Scored his runs at 80+ SR#ENGvsNZ pic.twitter.com/wWjWVl7qFy — Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) June 12, 2022

A reverse sweep off Michael Bracewell took Root to 97 before an edge for a four off Daryl Mitchell two overs later completed his 27th test century and fourth at this venue, with the knock coming off only 116 balls.

It was Root’s fourth century in five Tests, coming after he reached 10,000 runs in the format in the last match, and a flick off the pads for four took him to 150 as he put New Zealand to the sword.

Earlier, it did not take long after lunch for Pope to score his century – his first since 2020 and first on home soil – as he cut Matt Henry for four before pushing him through cover for two to draw loud cheers. Pope fell early in the final session as he top-edged one to Matt Henry off Trent Boult, who then removed Jonny Bairstow for eight after a review showed he edged the ball to the keeper, leaving England at 344-4.

Skipper Ben Stokes’ blitz had New Zealand in a spot of bother but he perished for 46 attempting one too many sixes, as Bracewell claimed an important first wicket on his debut. However, the Black Caps squandered another opportunity when Will Young dropped Foakes on 10.

(with Reuters inputs)