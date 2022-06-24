NewsCricket
England vs New Zealand, 3rd Test: Ben Stokes breaks THIS record held by Chris Gayle

In the same match, the duo of all-rounder Daryl Mitchell and wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell has added the most number of partnership runs for New Zealand during a Test series, adding a total of 611 runs so far.

England Test captain Best Stokes became only third cricketer in the history of Test cricket to hit more than 100 sixes. The left-hand batsman achiveeed this milestone on Friday during Day 2 of the third Test against New Zealand at the Headingley, Leeds. With this, he broke the record held by former West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle. Gayle had hit 98 sixes in Test cricket in 103 matches. 

Stokes achieved the feat with a six off Tim Southee's delivery in his 151st Test innings. Former Kiwi skipper and current England Test format coach Brendon McCullum tops the list with 107 sixes. While Adam Gilchrist is on the second spot, smashing 100 maximums from 96 Tests. Gayle (98) and Jacques Kallis (97) are up the top five batters in the table.

The duo accomplished this record during the third Test against England at Headingley in Leeds.

Mitchell-Blundell put on another solid show for their side. After NZ was struggling at 123/5, the duo put up a stand of 120 runs which ended with Blundell being dismissed for 55 by pacer Matty Potts. 

With this, the duo has beaten the record of batters Martin Crowe and Andrew Jones, who put together 552 runs in two innings against Sri Lanka in 1991.

