Ben Stokes won his first Test series as captain England beat New Zealand by 5 wickets in the second Test at Trent Bridge on June 14 (Tuesday). A day after the superb series win by the home team, they have received a shocking fine frm ICC. It is for maintaining slow over-rate. The Ben Stokes and team have been docked 40 percent of the match fees. Not just that. They have also been penalised 2 important World Test Championship points. As per the ICC release, match referee Richie Richardson imposed the sanction after England were ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

As per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. Also, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, two World Test Championship points have been deducted from England’s points total.

England captain Ben Stokes plead guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing, read the ICC release.

England beat NZ to win series

England batter Jonny Bairstow on Tuesday (June 14) scored the second-fastest century for his country in Test cricket and surpassed the record of current skipper Ben Stokes as England beat New Zealand by 5 wickets to seal the 3-match Test series. Bairstow achieved this feat during the second Test of the three-match series against New Zealand at Trent Bridge, where he smashed his ton in just 77 balls. The record for the fastest Test century for England is held by Gilbert Jessop against Australia in 1902 at The Oval. The Test series action now moves to Headingley in Leeds where the third and last Test of the series is to take place. Battered New Zealand will be hoping their captain Kane Williamson, who missed the second Test due to injury, returns for the final Test that starts June 23.